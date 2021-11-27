’83’ — Kabir Khan gives a peek at the historic catch by Kapil Dev in the 1983 World Cup

The teaser of Kabir Khan’s 83 is out after a long wait but a few seconds of an edge-of-the-seat match is all we get to see at the moment.

The teaser shows the World Cup winning ball where Madan Lal bowled to Vivian Richards and Kapil Dev took the catch. This moment cemented India’s position in world cricket, which is still cherished by the country.

The trailer of the much-awaited Ranveer Singh starrer is set to release on November 30.

In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kabir Khan had shared about shooting at the Lord’s stadium and said, “We shot for five days at the Lord’s stadium in London, entering the members-only Long Room where no camera had ventured before, the dressing rooms and locker rooms, then, stepped out on the balcony where the World Cup was presented to Kapil sir. And guess what? They brought out the real World Cup for Ranveer too. Overwhelmed, he broke down when I shouted ‘Cut’.”

83, which chronicles the journey of the Indian cricket team as they won their first World Cup in England, was initially scheduled for a release in April 2020 but was postponed due to Covid-19. There was some speculation around the film’s OTT release but the makers held off releasing the sports drama on a streaming platform.

83 is led by Ranveer Singh, playing the role of Indian captain Kapil Dev. The film also stars Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva and Deepika Padukone among others.

83 releases in cinemas on December 24.