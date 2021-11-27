Kartik Aaryan shares video of young fan from Europe

Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka released on Netflix recently and it seems like the actor has found a new fan in a four-year-old girl from Europe.

On Thursday, the actor shared an adorable video featuring the child, and called her the ‘cutest version of Arjun Pathak’, his character in the film.

Kartik plays a disgraced television anchor in Dhamaka. In the video, the child, named Katha Shinde, said one of Arjun’s lines from the film. Mimicking Kartik, Katha said repeatedly, “Jo bhi kahunga sach kahunga.” The young fan also wore Arjun Pathak’s on-screen costume, consisting of a blazer and rimless glasses. Sharing the video, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Cutest version of Arjun Pathak from Europe. Thank you for the worldwide love.”

Reposting the video on her profile, Katha wrote, “What else do I want… When the real Arjun Pathak reposts my act on his own Instagram. Thank you so much, Kartik Aaryan. I can’t describe in words how happy I am today… already on cloud nine.” She also posted another video thanking ‘Pathak ji’ and asked fans to watch the film.

Giving the film one star, Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Dhamaka, a remake of the 2013 Korean film The Terror Live, lays out an increasingly familiar collision course, between TV channels with their insatiable greed for higher and higher ratings and ordinary people lacking financial and social clout. These are people who find themselves out of the orbit of profiteering corporations masquerading as media that only peddle sensation. And ironically, some of these are people who still believe that news anchors are oracles. It is a theme worth exploring, but gets lost in the clunky execution.”

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming projects include Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada and Captain India.