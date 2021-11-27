Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani celebrate Holi with peppy track

The song Kheench Te Nach, from the upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, has been released online. The catchy track sees the actors show off their dance skills, in what appears to be a Holi setting. Ayushmann, who plays a weight-lifting champion named Manvinder, enters the scene, throwing coloured powder everywhere, and indulging in some drinks. Vaani enters seconds later, dressed in a white dress and they engage in some flirty banter while dancing. Sung by Sachin-Jigar, Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, Kheench Te Nach is a peppy dance number. Sachin-Jigar also serve as composers. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor and will be released on December 10. Ayushmann is Manvinder, a typical gym bro, who doesn’t want to get married, as he is focussed on his fitness regime. However, things turn upside down when Maanvi Brar comes to take Zumba classes in his gym. They fall in love.













