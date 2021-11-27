Salman Shahid shines in Governor’s Cup Golf

LAHORE: Salman Shahid, a hardly known young one,sprung a surprise by playing exceptionally well and bewildering even his opponents with a prodigious round of net 66,six under par in the Governor’s Cup Golf Championship at the Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course here on Friday.Another flashy score was produced by an enterprising one Hassan Samiuddin who played in a spirited manner and the effort fetched him an applaud-able score of net 67,five under par. A few more with definitive mastery were Mohaymin Maneka, Khawaja Jahanzaib Fareed Maneka and Omer Zia. Mohaymin managed a decorous score of net 68, four under par while Khawaja Jahanzaib assembled a net 69 three under par and the experienced Omer Zia came up with net 70, a score also achieved by Fareed, two under par .All these performances represent a harmonious application of golfing technique and skills. A few adept ones placed at a score of net 71,one under par were Ahmed Zafar Hayat, Danish Javed, Hafiz M Awais, Mohsen Zafar, M Abid, Abbas Chaudry and Ahmed Jibran. And Reza Saeed was at net 72 alongwith Adam Khan.













