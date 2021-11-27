Lt Gen Nigar becomes first-ever female Col Commandant of AMC

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in break with precedent has installed Lt General Nigar Johar “as first-ever female general to be appointed as Colonel Commandant of Army Medical Corps (AMC)”, military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued on Friday said that the army chief visited AMC Centre in Abbottabad and laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha on arrival.

“[The] COAS pinned the badges of rank to formally install Lieutenant General Nigar Johar as first-ever female general to be appointed as Colonel Commandant of AMC,” it added.

Speaking at the occasion, Gen Qamar lauded the contributions of AMC in ensuring high standards of healthcare during peace and war.

“AMC has always answered the call of duty during natural calamities, both inland and abroad. Our doctors and paramedic staff have been frontline warriors against Covid-19 and displaying exemplary commitment and resolve for safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan,” the COAS was quoted as saying.

Installation of the first-ever three-star female general officer of Pakistan Army as Colonel Commandant of AMC is indeed a matter of immense pride for Pakistan Army and the country, he added.

Gen Qamar, as per the military’s media wing, said, “Keeping pace with rapid advancements in medical science is imperative for the doctors and paramedics to keep themselves at par with modern militaries and best global practices in healthcare.” news desk

Before becoming the first female officer to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general owing to her spectacular performance in different leadership and administrative roles last year, Gen Nigar served as commandant Pak-Emirates Military Hospital, Rawalpindi.

She has an illustrious career in the Army Medical Corps spanning almost three decades with a rich and diverse experience in management and leadership appointments in the armed forces. She holds Membership of the College of Physicians and Surgeons (MCPS) degree in family medicine, MSc in Advance Administration and a Masters’ Degree in Public Health in addition to multiple courses. She is also the national instructor of Hospital Preparedness for emergencies.

Gen Nigar is also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Fatima Jinnah Gold Medal for her meritorious services in Army Medical Corps from the prime minister.