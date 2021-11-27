Pakistan’s missile program one of best in world: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan’s missile program was one of the best in the world. In a tweet, he said successful test firing of a new surface-to-surface ballistic missile was a significant addition to Pakistan’s defense capabilities. He expressed the hope that Pakistan’s military power will become more effective with this wonderful addition in its arsenal. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday felicitated Pakistan Television on its 57th anniversary terming it an historic day for the country. In a tweet, the minister said that in 1961, Syed Wajid Ali gave the task to Engineer Obaidullah to set up a private TV channel.













