Sindh a safe haven for fertilizer hoarders

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar held fertiliser review meeting with fertiliser industry this morning.

The meeting discussed the current position of supply chain of urea in the country. Chief Secretary Punjab apprised the Chair on action taken by Punjab Government against hoarders since last two weeks, whereby inspection teams booked 159 arrests of those involved in hoarding/black marketing of urea and 2.76 lac tonne urea had confiscated during raids as well as district administration auctioned the urea bags at notified rates ie Rs 1768/bag.

The fertiliser industry also shared the latest position of supply of urea in country through real time portal which showed inter-provincial distribution anomalies of urea. According to available data, Punjab lagged by 4% in urea supplies, whereas 52% urea supplies flew to Sindh as compared to last year in period from September to November; showing excess amount of urea in later province.

Speaking to the meeting, the Minister said that the Sindh government had become a safe heaven for hoarders and profiteers. He appreciated the efforts of Punjab government against hoarders and; said that he expected the same measures taken by Sindh government to provide urea at affordable prices for increased wheat production throughout country in interest of public welfare at large.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that owning to negligence of Sindh government towards controlling prices of essential commodities in province especially Karachi and Hyderabad, the country had witnessed an increased inflation rate over the past years which had put a lot of pressure on our economy in term of high interest rate , which need to done to control inflation.

In concluding remarks, the Minister stated that the incumbent government was taking all possible measures for robust supply of urea to farmers at affordable prices for wheat sowing. He also assured the constant monitoring of supply of urea from manufacturing units and movement of fertilisers at selling point across the country. He lauded the action of fertiliser manufacturers to blacklist the hoarders to smoothen the supply chain and market correction of urea countrywide.