Indian troops martyr youth in Poonch

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth in Poonch district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth was martyred by Indian troops during a continued violent military operation in Bhimber Gali, area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported. The operation was going on till last reports came in. Pertinently, Indian military operations have been going on in Surnakote, Mendhar, Thanamandi and nearby areas of the Line of Control (LoC) for over one month.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League have condemned the fresh wave of killings of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian forces across the territory,in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The freedom groups in a joint statement issued in Srinagar denounced the Modi regime for its wanton bloodshed and tyranny in IIOJK and termed the current situation extremely grave and deplorable, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The statement also reiterated the Kashmiris’ stance on the continued illegal India’s occupation of IIOJK and its evil colonial agenda, stating that Kashmiris rejected Indian bondage and would continue their resistance until freedom.