Opposition rejects Sindh LG Amendment Bill 2021

Opposition parties in Sindh Assembly while rejecting Sindh Local Government Amendment Bill 2021 on Friday announced to challenge it in apex court. Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, while talking to media persons along with law makers of all the opposition parties here at Sindh Assembly Building, termed it as a draconian law that was approved in haste while violating rules and procedures of the assembly.

The law is also contradictory to spirit of devolution of power to grass root level particularly article 140-A of the constitution and it would deprive local governments from their core functions and authorities, he said.

Haleem Adil said that draft of the bill was kept secret from assembly members till the last moment and even secretary of the assembly was not provided with copies of the bill. He said that according to the rules the draft of the bill was supposed to be presented to legislators two days before laying it in the house to allow the members input on it.

He said that back door was used to lay the bill in the house while bulldozing the rules which required that draft bill had to be presented in select committee for discussion as standing committee on the Local Government was nonfunctional.

He said that PTI wanted devolution of power to grass root level and they already had filed petition regarding implementation on article 140-A of constitution in Sindh.

Haleem Adil said that there was dictatorship in Sindh Assembly as opposition had no representation in Public Accounts Committee as well as in standing committees while they were deprived of their constitutional role and privileges.

PPP that was once called champion of democracy in the country had been buried with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, he remarked adding that now PPP is a league of landlords and capitalists with authoritarian mindset those were keen to hold all the powers with them.

Parliamentary leader of MQM-P Kunwar Naveed Jamil speaking at the occasion said that PPP Sindh government attempted to rob powers of local government system that was tantamount to injustice to people of Sindh.

The bill was laid in the house without taking opposition in confidence and not allowing open discussion on the bill, he said adding that the amendment in SLG Act would pave the way of secret balloting for election of Mayor or chairmen of LG bodies and consequently horse trading in the process.

He said that MQM-P might opt to come on the roads to protests against undemocratic attitude of PPP.

Parliamentary leader of Grand Democratic Alliance Husnain Mirza termed it an undemocratic move and said that civil dictatorship in Sindh was thwarting democratic process in the province. Rules of the assembly required prior notice for moving a bill so that members of assembly could be given time to present their proposals and amendments.

“We are elected representatives of people of Sindh and it was our responsibility to protect rights and interests of masses,” he said and appealed Supreme Court and High Court to take notice of the situation where all the rule and norms of democracy were being violated.

He said that the bill was aimed at promoting horse trading and corrupt practices in Local Government elections.

MMA legislator Abdur Rasheed said that PPP today demonstrated undemocratic attitude in the assembly and opposition was not provided with opportunity to discuss the draft bill. He termed the move as beginning of rigging and horse trading in LG polls and said that process of devolution of power to grass root level must culminate in the upcoming LG elections.