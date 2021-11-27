Civil judge arrested for ‘raping’ woman in Lower Dir

Police arrested a senior civil judge, Jamshed Kundi, on Friday on charges of raping a woman at his official residence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Dir district a day earlier, a private TV channel reported.

Confirming the arrest, Lower Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Irfanullah Khan said the victim was recovered from the judge’s residence.

Later, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) suspended the civil judge, according to a handout issued by the PHC, while a judicial magistrate sent him on a one-day physical remand in police custody.

A first information report (FIR) against the judge was registered at Balambat police station on Thursday night on the victim’s complaint. Kundi has been charged under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The FIR a resident of Peshawar, as saying that the judge had demanded Rs1.5 million from her three months ago.