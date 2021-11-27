GCU, Turkish university sign accord for collaboration

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government College University (GCU) Lahore and Yozgat Bozok University (YBU), Turkey, for research collaboration, faculty training and student exchange.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi and YBU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahmet Karadag signed the accord online. The 10-point accord signing was followed by a video conference among the heads and officials of both universities, said a GCU spokesperson here on Friday.

Turkish Consul General in Lahore Emir Ozbay, Director Younus Emre Cultural Centre, Ulas Ertas, and head of Communications Shakil Gillani were also present.

Prof Zaidi said commercialisation and internationalisation were the pillars of his strategic vision, so the GCU was entering into active collaboration and partnership with foreign universities. He said more than 64 international students from 13 countries were admitted to different disciplines at GCU Lahore this year.

He said he would be very happy to host the students and teachers from YBU and other Turkish universities at GCU Lahore. He also told the Turkish university officials about the history and traditions of the GCU. He also discussed possibilities for joint research in different disciplines.

Consul General Emir Ozbay congratulated the officials of both universities on the collaboration and promised maximum support for the MoU implementation and other activities of mutual interest.