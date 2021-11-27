National & Armed Forces Day of Bosnia celebrated

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam while addressing as Chief Guest the National Day and the Armed Forces Day of Bosnia Herzegovina paid rich tributes to the gallant Bosnian nationals who laid down great sacrifices for the sake of an independent homeland and build a state of their own from the ashes.

The people and the government Bosnia Herzegovina came out of the worst humanitarian crisis with flying colours, said Syed Fakhar Imam.

Since we have a long history of territorial dispute with our neighbouring country, we understand how grave and difficult it would be for the citizens and the government of Bosnia to recover from and sustain the pangs of oppressions.

Despite all those difficult times, the world today sees Bosnia emerging as the fast-developing modern country, said Imam while referring to the country’s GDP, Imports and Exports.

“The Pakistani people and the government would always stand by the people and the government of Bosnia and would go out of the way to support you,” assured Fakhar Imam.

On the occasion, souvenirs were presented to Hon Consul General of Bosnia in Peshawar Ahsan Saleem and Lahore, Danish Iqbal.

The highlight of the evening however was cutting of the cake by toddler Salko Foric, son of the ambassador who according to him is a gift of his stay in Pakistan.

Salko was born in PAF Hospital and will keep us reminding of the blissful period we spent here, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Brig Gen (R) Sakib Foric said.

The event was attended by diplomats, Bosnian citizens, notable personalities of the town, Pakistanis who served in Bosnia or were on their way to serve there.

Ambassador Sakib Foric while thanking the guests and friends for attending the event in large number and coming to celebrate the 25th National Day and the Armed Forces Day of his country said his stay in Pakistan as Ambassador of Bosnia was coming to an end but he would continue to cherish the sweet memories of the days spent in Pakistan.

The ambassador said Bosnian embassy was celebrating two very important days and the Bosnian State, the Bosnian society and the citizens celebrate Nov 25 as the National Day which is also the Statehood Day and December 1 as Armed Forces Day.

Ambassador Saqib Foric said it was also 78th anniversary of the statehood started from 1943rd.

Bosnia he said in the last couple of months is under very high level of political tension and threats and could collapse as a country which is also homeland of small Bosnian Muslim Group of Bosnjaks, origin European Muslim population, which will be mostly targeted.

For the last thousands of years, Bosnia has been home to multi-ethnic and multi-religious community.

We still need help and support from international community, as in the past, when the international community supported Bosnian state and people during war time to survive.

“I hope, we hope all of Bosnian citizens hope that international community will recognize all the threats and take very active role, because it is based on international law,” he said, adding if anybody takes action against Bosnia Herzegovina we will defend our homeland.

About Bosnia-Pakistan relations he said the two countries have always enjoyed good friendly relations. He also spoke about official visit of Bosnia Herzegovina Chairman of Presidency Sefik Dzaferovic last year in November and hoped next year Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would also visit Bosnia to cement those brotherly countries.