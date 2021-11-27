Daycare centre to be established at HMC for staff convenience: Shoukat Yousafzai

Provincial Labor Minister Shoukat Yousafzai Friday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly that a daycare centre would be established in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and the conditions of washrooms to be improved to facilitate the staff. He was responding to a question of Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentarian, Humaria Khatoon who questioned about construction of separate washrooms for nurses and a daycare centre for children in hospitals of provincial metropolis. She said availability of these facilities would help staff to perform their duties with dedication and concentration. After that, speaker referred the matter to standing committee concerned for deliberation. To a question of Awami National Party MPA, Shagufta Malik regarding increased crime ratio in Nowshera and meager funds for station house officer, Labor Minster told the house that there is no special fund for SHO in Nowshera and allocations are disbursed among police stations on need basis.













