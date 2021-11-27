Cracks in PML-N are visible: Khawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar has said that the cracks in the rank and file of PML-N are getting more and more evident with each passing day as Marriyum Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif continue to toot their own respective horns. Marriyum Nawaz’s policy is clear that neither her uncle nor her father should come to the political limelight, Hasaan said.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif, leader of the corrupt mafia, and his neice’s social media cell had humiliated the PML-N to an embarrassing extent. Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar further opined that Marriyum Nawaz’s attack on national institutions instead of proving her innocence regarding the money trail of London Flats reminds one of the dark past of PML-N. Marriyum Nawaz has fallen into her own dug pit by confessing her dark deeds done through her media cell, he said. Hasaan Khawar was of the view that, even after general elections of 2023, these corrupt elements will be seen crying.