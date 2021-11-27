TAG partners with IDEMIA to offer eco-friendly debit card

Leveraging IDEMIA’s Global Fintech Accelerator Program, the Islamabad-based fintech can now effectively scale-up its operations and offer a certified green payment experience to its customers.

TAG recently concluded another round of funding, attracting an additional $12 million in September . The one -year old fintech, currently valued at $100 million, partners with public and private firms to offer banking services to their employees, including a Visa-powered debit card.

Always the innovator and first-mover, TAG has chosen to partner with IDEMIA and leverage the IDEMIA GREENPAY eco-friendly product suite for the card it is offering to its customers. Made from recycled PVC, IDEMIA’s GREENPAY cards have recently been certified by Mastercard as more sustainable. TAG’s eco-friendly card also happens to be Pakistan’s first green debit card.

“As a fintech, we aim to be the front-runner in everything we do, from innovative banking services to cards. Working closely with IDEMIA, a payment technology leader, we have now again clinched another first in the country – by offering to our customers Pakistan’s first green debit card. The step we take today is critical for our generations to come, we are first in the region to take initiative which is sensitive to climate change and in-line with international-national commitments of Pakistan.” said Talal Gondal, CEO & Founder, TAG.

“As a global technology partner to the payment industry, with a strong presence in Pakistan, IDEMIA is pleased to support TAG in its ambitions to deliver eco-friendly debit cards and expand the availability of financial services to even more people in the country,” said Hennie Du Plessis, Senior Vice President (Middle East and Africa), Financial Institutions, IDEMIA.