L’Oréal Paris announces Iqra Aziz as local spokesperson

L’OréalParis has announced the multi-talented and award winning actressIqra Azizas the new L’Oréal Paris local spokesperson and has reaffirmed its commitment to Stand Up Against Street Harassment, in partnership with NGO Hollaback!andlocal NGO Bedariwith the official launch of the program in Pakistan on 25th November, the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Sharing his thoughts, Junaid Murtaza, Country Managing Director L’Oréal Paris Pakistan said “Today is a momentous one as we announce two very significant milestones in the L’Oréal Paris Pakistan journey. L’Oréal Paris Pakistan is proud and privileged to welcome Iqra Aziz to the L’Oréal family. We celebrate her as an empowered, multi-faceted woman who’s journey truly encapsulates the spirit of L’Oréal Paris. Today is also the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and we are proud to launch our global Stand Up Against Street Harassment right here in Pakistan on this day.”

“I am extremely proud to be joining the L’Oréal Paris family as spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris Pakistan. It is a privilege and an honour to be part of a team with such a rich history and legacy of empowering women for generations. My partnership with L’Oréal Paris Pakistan is deeply personal given my own journey of empowerment and that of my mother who raised me proudly and strongly as a single mother, setting an example for me in strength, courage and belief – all values that L’Oréal Paris truly champions and encapsulates,” said Iqra Aziz, speaking on the occasion.