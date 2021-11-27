Pakistan rescue team completes IERE 2021

The Pakistan Rescue Team successfully completed Asia Pacific Regional International Earthquake Response Exercise (IERE) 2021 hosted by China from 24th to 26th November 2021. IERE 2021 was virtual table top earthquake response simulation exercise in which United Nations INSARAG Certified Urban Search and Rescue Teams and noncertified teams from Asia Pacific Region including Pakistan Rescue Team participated.

In Pakistan, Emergency Services Academy hosted IERE 2021 for Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Teams of Pakistan including Emergency Services Academy, Pakistan Army, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) being the first United Nations INSARAG Certified Team of Pakistan and South Asia. The members from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Pakistan being policy focal point and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and State Disaster Management Authority Azad Jammu & Kashmir also participated in the exercise.

Speaking on the closing ceremony, Dr. Rizwan Naseer Team Commander appreciated the effort of National Earthquake Response Support Service (NERSS)China for organizing virtual exercise to ensure an integrated and coordinated response from international USAR Teams. He said in situation of COVID-19, IERE China 2021 remained a great experience and revision of international guidelines.

Dr. Rizwan further briefed that from Pakistan two teams one UN INSARAG Classified Pakistan Rescue Team of Emergency Services Academy and other Team comprising of three non-classified teams including Pakistan Army, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) participated and national and provincial stakeholders observed which actual enhanced the professional working understanding for international response.

On behalf of Non Classified Team, Major Mateen also thanked to China Government and appreciated the whole effort for organizing excellent exercise. He said it was wonderful learning experience from Pakistan Rescue Team of Academy to respond and accomplish given tasks related to International Earthquake Response Exercise China 2021. Col Raza from NDMA Pakistan appreciated the leadership of DG Emergency Services, Pakistan Rescue Team of Academy for providing wonderful platform for other teams. He acknowledged the participations of all USAR teams and stakeholders. At the end, Pakistan has been presented the certificate of completion for successful completing all component of international earthquake response.