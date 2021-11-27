Pakistan’s progress linked to make in Pakistan policies

Pakistan’s macroeconomic goals are tied to ‘Make in Pakistan’ and import substitution. With a multiplier effect of 10, auto industry can help contribute to it significantly,” said Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO Indus Motor Company. The industry has invested heavily in the last 4 decades to establish a local engineering base and we are proud that IMC has been at the forefront of this initiative.We are working on numerous upgrades and new models in coming future with key focus on localization. “With 36 Technical Assistance Agreements in Pakistan, we have laid the foundation of automobile technology transfer in Pakistan and exponentially contributing to it. This has not only generated employment but but also opened doors to export for many local part makers. It is to be noted that that with more than 60% localization, IMC is procuring local parts worth over 200 million every day from its vendors.He added that the localization has increased with the passage of time due to keen interest by the government and the local auto manufacturers. Higher volumes result in higher localization levels and vice versa. There is 90% chance that what you touch in a Corolla and Yaris is locally manufactured. Such is our commitment to the economic development of the country. He added that Original Equipment Manufacturers’ initiatives in localizing parts of their vehicles has helped the local vendor industry significantly over the years.













