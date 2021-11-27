Another turf war?

The alleged row between Adviser to PM (Climate Change) Malik Amin Aslam and Minister for State Zartaj Gul during the grand climate conference held at Glasgow is the talk of the town. With an MNA of the ruling party, Riaz Fityana, crying hoarse about the “substandard” representation at the Pakistani Camp amid regret over millions of national exchequer lost to a petty altercation, the Public Action Committee did exactly what it was supposed to have done: order an inquiry. However, a very quick-on-his-feet Mr Aslam has turned the narrative around by levelling just as serious allegations on Mr Fityana. A viral video notes how he expected a VIP treatment at COP26 and wanted to be included in the squad’s perks despite not being sent by Islamabad. Now, whether the two officials heading the designation–greenlighted by none other than the prime minister–actually let an acrimonious exchange get the better of a crucial meet Pakistan had set eyes on since long or a displeased member tried scandalmongering to appease his ego is up for the Auditor-General to decide.

Unfortunately for Miss Zartaj, the ongoing campaign has simply added to her long-drawn-out list of public spats. Hers is not a name being courted by controversy for the first time.

Earlier this year, her rather poorly-worded tweet on the fall of Kabul was relished by hawks sitting in our neighbourhood as a delight from the heavens. Strangely, that does not even count as the tip of her faux pases. Remember her quite novel definition of COVID-19 (it has 19 points that can be applied in any country in any way) that had left everyone in jitters? May it be wrongfully taking credit for a citizen-led event (to spread awareness on climate change) or making a ruckus on an overwhelming number of television appearances, the passionate minister has a knack for talking through her hat. An idiosyncrasy, someone making a living out of public representation should put a lid on whatsoever.

But while politics, especially in Pakistan, is a game that is not played by the polite, the movers and shakers should at least know where to spew the venom. If Miss Zartaj had, indeed, cut a trip of paramount importance short because of her short-temper, she has some hard rows headed her way. Surely, the parliament would want to know why the delegation did not knuckle down to get its hands on the $100 billion financings. Mr Aslam’s self-proclaimed honour roll celebrates many achievements. the highlight of which would surely be “Pak set to be VP at next #COP.” Yes, the UK has also agreed to over £55m of support to help Pakistan achieve water sustainability. However, standing at such a critical juncture in our war against a planetary emergency, we are in no position to spare any effort, however minute. The warning bells could not ring any louder. Quite fittingly, the multi-million dollar question asks: are we still more interested in trifling tattles? *