Aleem Khan steps down from his post

On Friday, Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, who also holds the portfolio of food, has decided to step down his post, Daily Times reported.

Aleem Khan took to Twitter and said he met Prime Minister Imran Khan today and succeeded in persuading him about his resignation.

“I have persuaded him that in order to maintain his neutrality with regard to his news channel SAMAA News, it is necessary for me not to hold any government post,” the minister added.

He further said “I am grateful to him for accepting my request. I am sending my resignation to the Chief Minister of Pubjab.”