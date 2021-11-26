Police detains civil judge over rape allegation in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR: On Friday, police detained a senior civil judge over rape charges in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Daily Times reported.

According to DPO, a female, resident of Chitral, had alleged the civil judge Lower Dir of sexually assaulting her.

Police have shifted the woman to the hospital for medical, while a case has been registered against the civil judge. Further investigation will be conducted in light of the medical report of the alleged rape-victim woman.

On the other hand, the Registrar Peshawar High Court has suspended the judge who is accused of rape charges and added that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.