Truck ran over three school children to death in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur: On Friday (today) a speeding truck ran over three school going children, which died at the spot. Other two children were found seriously injured.

The accident happened due to to the break failure of the truck at Musafirkhana.

On the other hand, following the accident the truck driver fainted. He has been shifted to the hospital.

The deceased children were identified as Aliza, Kiran and Irfan who were aged between 10 to 15 years.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought report from the concerned officials.