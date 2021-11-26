CJ rebukes JI leader Naeemur Rahman

On Friday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad denounced Jamaat-i-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman as he approached the rostrum to raise some point, Daily Times reported.

While hearing the Naster Tower razing case at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, the chief justice noticed Hafiz Naeem going on the rostrum.

Justice Gulzar asked, “Who are you?” The reply was: “I am Jamaat-i-Islami Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rahman. Lend me your ears for a while.”

Furious chief justice said “Go away from here. There is no permission to make a political speech here.”

Then, Justice Gulzar made sure that Hafiz Naeem was removed from the rostrum.

When the JI leader said he wanted to talk about the compensation, another apex court judge, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad, intervened “Please, no more talk. Go away.”