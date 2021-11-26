Pakistan-India match becomes most viewed in history: ICC

The International Cricket Council ICC on Thursday revealed that India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match has now become the most viewed match in history.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice in a release said that “We are pleased with these outstanding global viewership numbers, that demonstrate the power of T20I cricket to attract a huge audience across the globe on linear and digital platforms,”

The event which is said to be the biggest ever cricket tournament to be staged in the UAE and Oman, broke viewership records in several regions, including a record reach of television views of 167 million and record consumption of 15.9 billion minutes in India on the Star India Network.

Nearly 10,000 hours of live coverage, more than ever before, offered across TV and digital platforms in 200 countries at the back of increased viewership and consumption in India, Pakistan, UK, Australia and the strategic market of USA, a press handout issued by the ICC said.