Number of fresh coronavirus cases falls below 300 in Pakistan

On Friday morning, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has recorded 7 coronavirus deaths and 252 new cases in the last 24 hours (Thursday).

After adding the fresh 252 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,283,475. However, the overall death toll surged 28,697.

Moreover, a total of 35,176 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 252 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.71 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 958.

Statistics 26 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,176

Positive Cases: 252

Positivity %: 0.71%

Deaths : 7

Patients on Critical Care: 958 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 26, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 294 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,241,289.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 13,489.

Furthermore, 474,818 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 442,804 in Punjab, 179,855 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,580 in Islamabad, 33,467 in Balochistan, 34,540 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.