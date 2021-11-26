146 new dengue cases surface in Punjab, 4 deaths occurred

LAHORE: Dengue haemorrhagic fever has killed four more people whereas 147 new cases were reported in Punjab during the past 24 hours on Friday.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch confirmed that 147 new cases of dengue fever were reported in a day, whereas, four more deaths were reported.

The health department stated that 133 persons have died of dengue fever this year, whereas the province reported 24,605 cases.

106 out of the total cases were reported in the provincial capital Lahore, taking the total count to 17,618.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has increasingly spread in recent years around the world.

These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses. Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.