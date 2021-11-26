Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from Pakistan, other countries

Saudi Arabia will enable travellers from Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and India From December 1, to enter the country without first spending two weeks outside the six countries, the Saudi state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

The agency said travellers would have to quarantine for five days regardless of their Covid-19 vaccination status in government-approved accommodation after arriving,

Saudi Arabia had removed Covid-19 related restrictions for fully vaccinated foreigners in August, letting them to enter the kingdom straight from countries with travel limitations including Pakistan.

The decision was applicable only to those foreigners who have a valid residency permit (iqama) and left the kingdom on exit and re-entry visa after taking two doses of vaccine against coronavirus from Saudi Arabia.

On Oct 16, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced the easing of restrictions across the kingdom, including those affecting the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Madina, allowing a full return to operations and capacity.