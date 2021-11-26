Shaheen-1A ballistic missile test-fired

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday conducted the successful test flight of Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release.

The test was witnessed by the Strategic Plans Division’s Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, NESCOM chairman Dr Raza Samar, Commander of Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Mohammad Ali and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

The director general Strategic Plans Division congratulated scientists and engineers on successful conduct of flight test.

He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers for their excellent contribution.

The president, prime minister, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.