Pakistan cricket team safe’ following a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Chittagong

After a shallow and violent earthquake of magnitude 6.1 rocked the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday, all members of the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket teams were reported safe.

The quake was felt in Dhaka, Chittagong and other cities in Bangladesh and as far away as Kolkata in eastern India, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre’s (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter.

The Pakistan cricket team is in Chittagong for a Test series against Bangladesh. In a statement issued after the earthquake, Pakistan cricket team manager Mansoor Rana said that all is well.

“Very strong,” one witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km (115 miles) west of the quake’s epicentre.

The epicentre was roughly 126 kilometres southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India, according to EMSC, which had previously given it a magnitude of 6.0.