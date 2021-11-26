Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry book Nuskha Hye Wafa translated in Chinese

The legendary Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s book Nuskha Hye Wafa has been translated by Professor Zhang Shixuan, adopted pen name Intekhab Alam, notable Chinese poet, translator and critic of Urdu literature.

According to China Economic Net, special ceremony was held here at the Embassy of Pakistan to launch the Chinese translation of ‘Nuskha Hye Wafa, the complete collection of poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

The book was specially launched this year to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The event was attended by high-ranking Chinese officials, academicians, mission officers and media representatives.

Saleema Hashmi, daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz virtually participated in the event. She paid rich tribute to Professor Zhang for translating Nuskha Hye Wafa and expressed hope that it would further deepen the cultural and literary linkages between Pakistan and China.

Professor Zhang paid glowing tribute to Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s idealism and poetic genius. He recalled that Faiz had a special association with China which was reflected in three sentimental poems he penned during his visit to China in 1956.

Professor Zhang expressed the hope that the younger Chinese generation would evince a keen interest in Urdu literature and make efforts to further deepen the literary linkages between the two countries. Ambassador Moin ul Haque highlighted that Faiz Ahmed Faiz was a friend and well-wisher of China. Lauding Professor Zhang Shixuan’s lifelong efforts for introducing Urdu literature to China, the Ambassador noted that due to the efforts of intellectuals like Professor Zhang, the popularity of Urdu literature was rising in China.

The Ambassador reiterated that the Pakistani Embassy would continue its efforts for mutual translation of literary works of two countries in Chinese and Urdu languages.

“It’s a work of his love for the poet, love for Urdu poetry and love for Pakistan-China Friendship. Professor Zhang has contributed to strengthening ties between our two countries.

His contributions in promoting the Urdu language in China are immense and it’s invaluable. So, I’m very happy that this year when we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic ties, we’ve been able to publish this translation of Pakistani great poet,” he added.

Lu Shulin, China’s former Ambassador to Pakistan also addressed the event. He appreciated Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry and its contribution to the development of Urdu literature.

Zhou Yuan, Professor of Urdu language at Beijing Foreign Studies University read a paper on Faiz’s poetry and the Embassy officers recited his famous poems.