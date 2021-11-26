Umair Jaswal is now the newest brand ambassador for BMW Motorrad

The launch of the BMW Motorrad is just around the corner and the excitement has already begun. Dewan Motors signs a contract with Umair Jaswal as their ambassador for BMW Motorrad brand. “I am very excited to be the face of Motorrad brand as well as emotional at the same time to have become a part of Dewan family,” said Umar Jaswal. “Riding motorcycles is my passion and no other brand than BMW Motorrad can satiate my desire to perfection,” added Umair. Motorrad is a premium motorcycle brand, building fascinating and dynamic motorcycles from long-distance enduros to racing bikes, exclusive luxury touring motorcycles to cool urban bikes. Dewan Motors’ with almost two decades of experience in representing a premium automotive brand, BMW; will take the Motorrad brand to the next level. “An avid biker, vocalist, songwriter and actor; Umair Jaswal is a well-known celebrity and the ideal representation of BMW Motorrad,” said Nabiha Yousuf, CEO, Dewan Motors.













