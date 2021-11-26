MD SNGPL visits Bahawalpur regional office

Managing Director SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani accompanied by Senior Management visited Bahawalpur Regional Office. He was briefed regarding winter load management, operational activities, Complaint centers and UFG control activities. Regional Manager briefed Managing Director and senior management about achievements of the region, which included significant reduction in UFG losses.

The Managing Director urged the officers / staff to ensure the best customer service for the customers, also issued instructions to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to the domestic customers in winter and to improve the system. MD along with senior management also visited different sections of the regional office and interacted with the officers and staff members.