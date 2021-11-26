Czech envoy calls for strengthening bilateral trade, economic relations

The ambassador of the Republic of Czech to Pakistan, Tomas Smetanka on Thursday said that his country is keen to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

However, he urged Pakistan investors to take full benefits from Generalized Preferences Scheme-Plus (GPS+) status – granting a duty-free access to Pakistani manufacturing products to the EU market and make investment in potential sectors in Czech Republic that would help further strengthen cooperation in multi-facet sectors as well as economic and trade relationship.

Smetanka was addressing a meeting with the business community at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). President SCCI, Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad presided over the meeting.

Besides, former presidents, senior vice presidents, executive members, and many members of business community, exporters and importers were in attendance on the occasion.

Barrister Asad Saifullah Khan, Honorary Consul General (CG) of Republic of Czech in Peshawar and Deputy Head to Honorary Consul General, Malik Riaz Ahmad Awan, Ifikhar Khan, others also present in the meeting. Hasnain Khurhsid while stressing the need of bolstering mutual trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Republic of Czech said that the mutual trade volume between the two countries would be further enhanced by ripping the benefits of GSP+ status.

The SCCI chief said that there is huge potential to boost up mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Czech, which should be exploited effectively and efficiently.