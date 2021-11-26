Governor’s Cup Golf Championship tees off today

LAHORE: In amiable,affable and comradely weather,the Governor’s Cup Golf Championshipis starting at the much acclaimed Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course here from Friday (today). A spokesman for the organisers said on Thursday that this was a time of euphoria for golfers of talent because over the next three days — from November 26 to 28 — they would be battling for notability at the exquisite Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course that had been prepared well for the sterling golfing maneuver. The championship is an annual event and a special feature of the event is that it is open to amateur golfers only, allowing them the advantage of handicap because the main trophy is on net score. The triumphant one will enjoy glory, as and when that happens on the final day. A big attraction will be a tractor prize for a hole in one. The total participation is 357 in events for amateurs, senior amateurs, women and juniors. Out of the competing amateurs at least 28 belong to handicap category five and below and each one is highly capable and skillful golf player.Other aspirants play to a handicap of 12 and below and seek notability and recognition.













