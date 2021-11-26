Baloch Club Quetta to face Muslim Club Chaman in final

QUETTA: Balochistan Club Quetta defeated DFA Zhob and Muslim Club Chaman overpowered Quetta Zorawar in the semifinals of the Ufone 4G Football Cup at Ayub Stadium Quetta on Wednesday night. The final will be played at the same venue. Quetta’s iconic Ayub Stadium was showered in Ufone 4G’s thematic orange colour during the semifinals. In the first semifinal, a determined and in form Baloch Club Quetta downed DFA Zhob by 3-1 to make it through to the final. Baloch Club Quetta and DFA Zhob started out with an equal hold on the ball and both seemed determined to surpass each other. In the 25th minute of the match, Kabir Ali of Baloch Club Quetta sent the ball blazing through DFA Zhob’s goalpost, putting his team in a firm lead. DFA Zhob’s Luqman scored an equalizer in the 57th minute to bring his team back in the game, however Baloch Club Quetta’s Ameer Jan scored another goal for his team in the 79th minute. DFA Zhob shifted gears to score another equalizer but Baloch Club player Abdul Jabbar scored a decisive 3rd goal in the 87th minute to put his team through to the finals.

The second semifinal of the tournament was played under floodlights. Despite back to back fierce attacks on both sides, the strong defenses of the teams prevailed and no goal could be scored in the first half. Quetta Zorawar’s player Haider scored a sensational goal in the 60th minute of the match. Muslim Club Chaman orchestrated a strong comeback in the game by scoring an equalizer in the 77th minute when Jameel Khan masterfully put the ball through opposition defenses. The team then solidified their grip on the match further when Raheemullah scored the second goal for his team in the 85th minute. Quetta Zorawar although had early success but couldn’t cope with the pressure mounted by Muslim Club Chaman towards the end and conceded the match 1-2 to give Muslim Club Chaman a well-deserved passage to the final. Both semifinals were broadcast live by PTV Sports and social media channels of Ufone 4G to help millions of people across the country catch the sensational action live. Ufone 4G Football Cup exemplifies Ufone’s long-term commitment to youth empowerment through sports. The event will not only help the youth of the region pursue personal and professional growth but go on to create long-term socio-economic gains for the society.