Neelam Kothari gets emotional on the sets of ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’

Bollywood actors Neelam Kothari and Chunky Pandey are going to appear as special guests on ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’.

During the show contestant Sanket Gaonakar with choreographer Anuradha Iyengar will present a dance performance on the song ‘Lal Dupatte Wali Tera Naam Toh Bata’ from Chunky’s 1993 movie ‘Aankhen’ with the theme of ‘Yakshagana’, which is a traditional theatre from parts of Karnataka and Kerala. This interesting fusion of Bollywood track with traditional style of dance, music, costume and even stage presentation got appreciation from judges Geeta Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis. In fact, Neelam Kothari and Chunkey Pandey were all the praise for the performance.

Basically ‘Yakshagana’ depicts the stories from ancient texts and mythologies but the duo used this form to present a song from the movie and of course this merger of light dance and music with this traditional form make it unique. Chunky after looking at this performance said: “My mind just blew away after looking at this performance. The way you guys depicted a Cinderella story, it`s just commendable. I would like to share that this song is from the one and only film that I did with Govinda yet people think we have done a lot of films together.