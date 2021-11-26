I am now a prospective adoptive parent: Swara

Bollywood actress and social media activist Swara Bhasker recently revealed that she wants to adopt a child and begin her own family.

In an interview with a leading daily, the ‘Sheer Qorma’ actress said that she’s on the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) list as a prospective adoptive parent.

Talking about her aspirations to start a family, she told Mid-Day, “I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry these things. Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults. I read up on the process and experience.”

Swara revealed that she had a conversation with her parents about the matter and they’re very supportive of her decision.

She also stated that the CARA officials were extremely helpful in guiding her through the adoption process.

“I am now a prospective adoptive parent on CARA. I know the waiting period is long, often as long as three years, but I can’t wait to be a parent to a child through adoption,” she added.

Swara recently won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award at the Soho London Independent Film Festival, 2021 for her role as Sitara in Sheer Qorma.

The actress has featured in popular films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding.