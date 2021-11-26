Nana Patekar, Mala and others felicitated with Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Actors Nana Patekar, Mala Sinha and Prem Chopra received a Deenanath Vishesh Puraskar for their contribution to the cinema on Wednesday at Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha, Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Music composer Pyarelal Sharma received the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for music and art for his dedicated service to the Indian music and cine industry while veteran songstress Usha Mangeshkar was felicitated with the Deenanath Puraskar for her contribution to music. The Deenanath Vishesh Puraskar was awarded to veteran singer-composer Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar for her contribution to music.

“In memory of Master Deenanathji, whose monumental contributions as singer, musician and stage artistes have been an inspiration to the people of Maharashtra and India, the Mangeshkar family organises the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Awards to honour legends. We are glad that we have the love and support of the masses,” said Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar.

Established and nurtured by the Mangeshkar family for the last 31 years, the Pune-based registered public charitable trust organises the coveted award function on April 24 ie memorial day of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar. The award function ceremony was followed by an entertaining musical performed by Dr Rahul Deshpande, the Master of Ceremonies was Harish Bhimani. The event was presided by Rajiv Khandekar, Executive Editor, ABP Majha.

Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan felicitates legends from the field of music, drama, art and social work with the prestigious Deenanath Mangeshkar Award and other awards of the Trust. The 79th Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Punyatithi was jointly organised by Master Deenanat.