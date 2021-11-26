Shilpa wants Kirron Kher to adopt her as she returns to India’s Got Talent

Actor-politician Kirron Kher returned to India’s Got Talent for the first time since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

She was joined on the judges’ panel by actor Shilpa Shetty and rapper Badshah. Shilpa Shetty took to social media on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes video of her humorous interaction with Manoj Muntashir, Badshah and Kirron. She captioned the video: “BTS on IGT Garma Garam First day, first show with the NEW JURY: @kirronkhermp @badboyshah @manojmuntashir.”

In the clip, Shilpa jokingly told Kirron Kher to adopt her so that she can inherit all her jewellery. “I come to shoots only to see your jewellery,” Shilpa told Kirron. She added, “Main to kehti hu adopt kar lo mujhe, Sikandar thodi pehnega ye.”

A quick-witted Kirron responded to Shilpa, saying, “Usko pehenni padi toh shayad wo bhi pehen lega The other day I told him that I think I should sell some of my jewellery because ‘tum shaadi to kar nahi rahe’ and he said, ‘Don’t you do it, my wife will wear it’.”

Kirron’s cancer diagnosis was revealed by Anupam Kher in a social media post. Subsequently, both Anupam and Sikandar have shared updates about her health, and Kirron has also made a handful of public appearances. In a statement about her return to India’s Got Talent, she said, “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This being my ninth year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better.”