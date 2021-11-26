Sanjrani refuses to accept India’s invite to visit New Dehli

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has excused himself from visiting New Delhi on the invitation of India’s Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Daily Times has learnt reliably.

A senior official at the senate Secretariat who wished not to be named said that the chairman is not travelling to India in protest of New Delhi’s August 2019 move to revoke the special status enjoyed by Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, the Senate chairman was invited to attend the 100th celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. According to the sources, Sanjrani also criticized the Modi-led government for abolishing Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution.

The centennial celebrations of the Lok Sabha and Public Accounts Committee I scheduled to be held on December 4. The invitation letter sent by the Indian speaker had said President Ram Noth Govind will inaugurate the event, while Prime Minister Modi would also deliver a speech.

On August 5, 2019, the Indian government had rushed through a presidential decree to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to Indian occupied Kashmir, as tensions mounted in the disputed valley with an unprecedented number of Indian troops deployed in the region.

Earlier on November 2, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf had turned down India’s invitation to a meeting of the national security advisers of regional countries on Afghanistan, categorically announcing that he would not visit New Delhi.