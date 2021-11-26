Zero tolerance on incidents of abuse, harassment against women: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that there is a zero tolerance policy on incidents of violence, harassment and abuse against women and action is being taken against the accused involved in such crimes on priority basis. He directed RPOs, DPOs to ensure all possible measures under their personal supervision to prevent sexual abuse crime and provide relief to the affected women. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that in collaboration with safe city authorities, “Women Safety App” has been launched which has been downloaded by more than 125,000 women so far. IG Punjab further said that Cyber Crime, Rescue, National Highway, Motorway and other helpline numbers have also been provided in the Women Safety App and women can easily get help from Punjab Police in any difficult situation through this App. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that anti-women harassment cells are also working in all districts of the province for protection of women. Lady police official has been appointed as victim support officer in these harassment cells for guiding and providing every possible help to the women. He said that Anti-Women Harassment Cell has registered 2672 cases in the last one month and arrested 2141 accused.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that apart from Women Safety App, women can also get help from Punjab Police Emergence No.15. IG Punjab gave these instructions in his message on the occasion of International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women.IG Punjab further said that strict action is being taken against torture of accused under custody especially women, departmental and legal action is being taken against the responsible in this regard. He further added that, Women Safety App and Anti-Women Harassment Cell awareness campaign will be launched in women schools, colleges and universities whereas female students, working ladies and housewives are requested to download Women Safety App in their mobiles so that they can easily get help and assistance from Punjab Police in difficult time.