Protest rally in Muzaffarabad condemns massacre in IIOJK

An anti-India protest rally was organized in Muzaffarabad under the auspices of Pasban-e- Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against the unabated massacre of civilians by Indian forces. The rally was taken outside Press Club, Muzaffarabad to condemn the killing of Kashmiri citizens especially youth in fake encounters by Indian troops across the Kashmir Valley, Kashmir Media Service reported. The event was attended by a large number of people from cities who carried banners and placards condemning the massacre of unarmed Kashmiris. The protest rally was addressed by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Hamza Shaheen, Hurriyat Leader Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Muhammad Omar, Shaukat Javed Mir, Usman Ali Hashim, Mehtab Hameed Advocate, Qari Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Dr Muhammad Manzoor and Javed Ahmad Mughal. The speakers called on the European Union, the OIC, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to investigate India’s war crimes in the occupied territory.













