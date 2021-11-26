PAF appoints AVM Tariq Zia as DGPR

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday appointed Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia as Director General Public Relations (Air Force). The appointment has been announced in the backdrop of recent re-organization of Pakistan Air Force in view of evolving geo-strategic environment, and dictates of contemporary warfare, said a PAF media release. Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Tariq Zia was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1990. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing, Air Power Center of Excellence (ACE), and an Operational Air Base. He has also served as Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command. AVM Tariq has also served as Commander Air Force Strategic Command. Presently, he is holding the appointment of Director General Warfare & Strategy at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a graduate of PAF Air War College, Faisal and Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), UK. In recognition of his meritorious services and meticulous professionalism, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).













