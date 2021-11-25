MoIB sets up committee to probe ads disbursement during PML-N era

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has set up a committee to probe the revelations of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz regarding the disbursement of advertisements to media.

However, the inquiry committee would compile its report on the irregularities in the advertisements issued to the media during the PML-N regime and favors given to blue-eyed journalists and various media groups through the media cell, said a press release issued.

Through the media cell set up under the patronage of Maryam Nawaz, Rs. 9,62,54,03,902 was spent from the national exchequer. Evidence of controlling Punjab’s advertisements has also come to light from the said media cell, it added.

The inquiry committee would compile its report by investigating cases of misuse of government funds through the media cell of PML-N.