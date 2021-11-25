MBBS student found dead in Larkana girls’ hostel

A fourth-year Medical student was found hanged at Chandka Medical College in Larkana.

It’s the second death of a student at a Larkana girls’ hostel in approximately two years, and it’s stunned everyone.

According to the authorities, the door of the student’s hostel room was pushed open after she did not answer it. The body was found hanging from a ceiling fan, and a note was also found nearby.

The victim was a resident of Dadu and belonged to family of a famous poet.

It is yet to be ascertained whether it was a case of death by suicide or a murder, according to the police.

Speaking to reporters, Chandka Medical College Principal Gulzar Sheikh said that the family of the victim were allowed to meet the roommates of their daughter in order to give them firsthand insight into the events that led to the unfortunate incident.

He further said that police were also interrogating the matter while the college administration has constituted an inquiry committee.

Chandka Medical College students have demanded an immediate and transparent investigation into the unfortunate incident.

In September 2019, the body of another medical student was found from the girls’ hostel number-2 of Larkana’s dental college.