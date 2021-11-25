Tahirul Qadri dials Pervaiz Elahi to inquire Ch Shujaat’s health

On Thursday, famous Islamic scholar and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) head Dr. Tahir ul Qadri dialed Punjab governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi from Canada and asked about the health of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain who is currently admitted at a hospital, Daily Times reported.

“Chaudhry Shujaat is a very friendly and decent man,” PAT head said while talking to Elahi.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is also Punjab Assembly speaker, thanked Qadri for the call and also inquired after him.

However, Qadri also remembered the days of the sit-in, which the PAT and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had jointly held in 2014.