PM welcomes foreign IT companies to establish ventures in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday terming the talent of Pakistani youth “un-paralleled” said the international companies were welcome to establish their ventures in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with Group CEO of Veon (Multinational Telecommunication Services Company) Kaan Terzioğlu, the PM Office said.

The Prime Minister stated that the youth of Pakistan can greatly benefit from leading international IT & Telecom companies. He emphasized technology transfer and the training of youth.

The CEO VEON expressed interest in providing big data solutions.

Adviser on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Maj. Gen. (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, and CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim were present in the meeting.