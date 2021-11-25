SHC extends Qaim Ali Shah, Sharjil Memon’s bail over illegal appointment case

KARACHI: On Thursday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended the interim bail of former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, ex-provincial minister Sharjeel Memon and other accused in illegal appointments case, Daily Times reported.

The SHC heard the bail plea of former CM Qaim Ali Shah, former minister Sharjeel Memon and others in a case related to illegal appointments in the Sindh information department.

The lawyer told the court that the investigators had informed the bureau’s headquarters in Islamabad after completing an inquiry against the accused. The lawyer said that the inquiry is expected to be converted into a reference soon.

The NAB lawyer took two weeks from the court. Later, the SHC extended interim bail of Shah, Memon and others till December 8.

Sharjeel Memon’s counsel apprised the court that the copies of the required documents were not provided. The NAB lawyer said that the accused should move to the accountability court after the NAB amendment ordinance.

Memon’s lawyer argued that the high court had issued orders to provide copies of the relevant documents, whereas, the modification in laws will not affect the status of the high court.

The SHC judge remarked that the matter will be reviewed in the next hearing.

According to the anti-corruption watchdog, the accused were facing charges of illegal appointments of more than 45 officers of Grade 17. The then CM Qaim Ali Shah had allegedly approved the appointments of the officers in 2012 without fulfilling the legal requirements.