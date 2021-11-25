LHC acquits death row prisoner, expressed reservations over police investigation

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday exonerated a death row prisoner while expressing reservations over wrong police investigation of the murder case.

A division bench of the high court, composed of Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Shahram Sarwar acquitted accused Asif in a written decision.

“How can an accused be awarded sentence over insufficient evidence,” the bench questioned in its judgment. “The benefit of doubt goes to the accused”, the bench said.

“Flawed investigation of police enables accused to get acquitted in courts,” the verdict read.

A murder case was reported against accused Asif in Mandi Bahauddin and a trial court had awarded death penalty to him.

Sheeraz Zaka advocate represented the accused in the case before the LHC.

The high court acquitted the murder accused giving him benefit of doubt.