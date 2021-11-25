Commissioner seeks another 50 days for Nasla Tower demolition

The Karachi commissioner has requested the Supreme Court to give him another 50 days to fulfill the court order regarding the demolition of the Nasla Tower while updating the court on the progress of the work.

However, the commissioner also submitted a report on Tejori Heights.

On Thursday (today), the Supreme Court was hearing a case regarding the demolition of the Nasal Tower and Tejori Heights at Karachi Registry.

The city commissioner inform the SC that the court order was being complied and work on razing the Tower was going on at full speed. He also updated the court on the leveling of the Tejori Heights saying the work on it was also in progress.

The commissioner submitted reports on Nasla and Tejori Heights along with pictures attached with them.